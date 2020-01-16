fbpx
The Morning Show

Why You Should Be A Part Of KCBI’s Day Of 1,000 Bibles

By January 16, 2020 No Comments

It’s the start of something BIG! We’re kicking off 2020 – the Year of 20,000 Bibles – on Saturday, Jan. 18, with KCBI’s Day of 1,000 Bibles! We’ll be at area Salvation Army Stores from 10:00 am-2:00 pm, and we’d love to give you, your church or your ministry new Bibles to share with those who need them most in the New Year. With your help, we plan to give away 20,000 Bibles by the end of 2020. Sponsored by Buckner International – Hope Shines Here! At KCBI, the Bible is the center of all we do.

Come pick up your Bible from any of the following stores:

  • Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center
    1301 E. Abram Street
    Arlington, TX 76010
  • Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center
    5554 Harry Hines Blvd.
    Dallas, TX 75235
  • Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center
    2801 N.E. 28th Street
    Fort Worth, TX 76111
  • Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center
    5900 K Ave.
    Plano, TX 75074
  • Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center
    602 E. Round Grove Rd.
    Lewisville, TX 75067

If you’d like to see a video of what to expect from our Day of 1,000 Bibles event, you can watch the video below!

