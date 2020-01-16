Why You Should Be A Part Of KCBI’s Day Of 1,000 Bibles

It’s the start of something BIG! We’re kicking off 2020 – the Year of 20,000 Bibles – on Saturday, Jan. 18, with KCBI’s Day of 1,000 Bibles! We’ll be at area Salvation Army Stores from 10:00 am-2:00 pm, and we’d love to give you, your church or your ministry new Bibles to share with those who need them most in the New Year. With your help, we plan to give away 20,000 Bibles by the end of 2020. Sponsored by Buckner International – Hope Shines Here! At KCBI, the Bible is the center of all we do.

Come pick up your Bible from any of the following stores:

1301 E. Abram Street Arlington, TX 76010 Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center

5554 Harry Hines Blvd. Dallas, TX 75235 Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center

2801 N.E. 28th Street Fort Worth, TX 76111 Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center

5900 K Ave. Plano, TX 75074 Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center

602 E. Round Grove Rd.

Lewisville, TX 75067

If you’d like to see a video of what to expect from our Day of 1,000 Bibles event, you can watch the video below!