Why You Should Be A Part Of KCBI’s Day Of 1,000 Bibles

It’s the start of something BIG! We’re kicking off 2020 – the Year of 20,000 Bibles – on Saturday, Jan. 18, with KCBI’s Day of 1,000 Bibles! We’ll be at area Salvation Army Stores from 10:00 am-2:00 pm, and we’d love to give you, your church or your ministry new Bibles to share with those who need them most in the New Year. With your help, we plan to give away 20,000 Bibles by the end of 2020. Sponsored by Buckner International – Hope Shines Here! At KCBI, the Bible is the center of all we do.
Come pick up your Bible from any of the following stores:
- Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center
1301 E. Abram Street
Arlington, TX 76010
- Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center
5554 Harry Hines Blvd.
Dallas, TX 75235
- Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center
2801 N.E. 28th Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
- Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center
5900 K Ave.
Plano, TX 75074
- Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center
602 E. Round Grove Rd.
Lewisville, TX 75067
If you’d like to see a video of what to expect from our Day of 1,000 Bibles event, you can watch the video below!