Wielding Influence Wisely

At any given moment, we are both influencing others and being influenced by the people and institutions around us. Kate Downing, minister to girls at Battle Creek Church in Oklahoma City, sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to discuss how we can wield influence wisely and guard the things that influence us.

Kate Downing has the privilege of serving as the Girls Minister at Battle Creek Church in Oklahoma City, OK. A Georgia peach by birth, Kate graduated with a degree in Biblical Studies and Youth Ministry from Liberty University and a Masters of Religious Education from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary. God has given her a heart for helping girls come to know and build a relationship with Jesus Christ. If you asked the girls in her ministry what she loves most (other than Jesus of course), they would say the Old Testament and Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

