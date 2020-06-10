“Will You Just Please Pray?” A Story of Encouragement From Our KCBI Family

Something happened yesterday that had to do with you.

Yesterday we kicked off our Summer of Service initiative where we are Feeding Our Neighbors. We were out at the Mardel’s Christian Store in Fort Worth standing outside as folks in the KCBI community pulled up and dropped off their non-perishable food items. One woman pulled up, and as the kids piled out of the car, you could just tell she was feeling the weight of life at that moment. She looked at me with tears in her eyes and just asked “Will You Just Please Pray?” As the KCBI crew gathered around to pray, I noticed she circled back in the parking lot to tell us how appreciative she was of this radio station and how much of a lifeline it is.

The reason I share this with you is that even though this mom has got a lot on her plate, she decided to show up and serve and if you partner with us here at KCBI, I want to say thank you in that very same way for continuing to show up and share the love and encouragement we have in Jesus through your support. So thankful for YOU.