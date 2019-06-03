Winning The Lottery Won’t Make You Happier, But These 4 Things Will

What makes us happy in life? It seems like a straightforward question, but it’s one that we find ourselves asking every day.

There have been several possible answers as to where happiness comes from. One of the most debated concepts is that happiness comes from having more money. But Dr. Sanjiv Chopra, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, disagrees.

“Winning a $20 million lottery ticket won’t make you happier. Research has shown that after one year, lottery winners go back to their baseline. Some are even less happy, ” he said in a TED Talk earlier this year.

“A few probably spent their money on a big mansion or a fancy car. Maybe they spent it all on gambling. But even so, at the end of three months, it’s just a house, it’s just a nice car. You get used to it,” says Chopra, who has written a number of books about happiness. He calls this phenomenon hedonic adaptation, which is a concept that refers to people’s general tendency to return to a set level of happiness despite life’s ups and downs.

In the talk, Chopra explains the four things that have been scientifically linked to happiness:

1. Friends & Family

Developing a close bond with people we trust and confide in is essential to our overall well-being. If we cannot rebuild strong, authentic social connections, we will continue to splinter apart — in the workplace and in society.

2. Forgiveness

The ability to forgive frees you from the burdens of hate and other unhealthy emotions that can negatively impact your happiness quotient. Anyone who’s ever felt they’ve been mistreated (most likely each and every one of us) knows that the act of forgiving can be challenging. Making a conscious decision to let go of negative feelings “whether the person deserves it or not” can lead to more than just increased happiness.

3. Giving

Getting involved with charities and donating money to help others is one of the most fulfilling ways to spend your time and money. Researchers have even suggested that people who volunteer experience greater happiness, higher self-esteem and a lower mortality rate.

A study from the University of Chicago and Northwestern University found that giving, rather than receiving, leads to long-term happiness. In one experiment, 96 participants were given $5 every day for five days — with the option to either spend it on themselves or on others.

4. Gratitude

Practicing gratitude can be as simple as saying “I’m grateful” at least once a day. In fact, one study from the American Psychological Association found that doing so can help people savor positive experiences, cope with stressful circumstances and strengthen relationships.

