With God, All Things Are Possible

Israel Lemus, a Texas man with a brain tumor had only two months to live but miracles do happen when you believe in God, as he’s still living after six years from the day that doctors said he only had two months to live. Even though he is not in remission and doctors can still see the tumor, they are stunned at how he continues to survive and live way longer than they have projected.

Here is Israel’s response when asked about this:

“To me, it’s 100% God. Honestly, I’m thankful to God for every day. The first thing I do when I wake up and the last thing I do before going to sleep is thank God for that day.”

This story is a humble reminder that just as Matthew 19:26 says: