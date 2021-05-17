Women In Leadership

Like many of you, Jan Greenwood’s journey has included pain and failures, but it has also included healing and triumphs. By God’s grace, she discovered some life-transforming leadership principles that help her lead and mentor effectively. She sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to talk about the curveballs life has thrown her and the God who gives her grace.

Jan Greenwood is a leader. She began leading over twenty-five years ago as a wife and mom of four kids. At the same time, she was always working outside her home and serving in her local church. She’s held positions in the marketplace, owned her own business, been a fund-raising consultant for several Christian ministries and has even run a non-profit educational organization.

While battling breast cancer, she learned so much about how to contend for your future and live beyond your circumstances that she started a nonprofit of her own called More Ministries, and founded Brave Strong Girl, an on-line mentoring community where women help one another overcome what makes them feel weak and afraid.

For the past decade, she has been serving as a part of the pastoral team at Gateway Church, a multi-campus church in the Dallas/Fort-Worth Metroplex that has grown to more than 100,000 active members. For several years she served in the women’s ministry helping to direct a beautiful conference for women called Pink Impact. Today, she serves as a equipping pastor where one of her most important responsibilities is to help identify engage and disciple the next generation of leaders.

Jan has written two books of her own and collaborated on several others. She is passionate about leadership development and healthy female relationships.

