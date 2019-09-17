fbpx
Praise Wall

Won a prize

By September 17, 2019 No Comments

You all win in encouraging, serving, loving, supporting and telling others about our Great Redeemer. I cannot imagine our metroplex without you sharing His Grace.
Recently I was in a 12 week challenge and won second place, earning a small amount of cash. I have plans for some of it, but I want to share some of my winnings with KCBI.
I have to run put it in the bank before I can get online and send it in.

