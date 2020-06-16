Words That Dwell In You Richly

We need to ask ourselves, “what am I submitting to?”

A couple of my favorite verses are in the 3rd Chapter of Colossians and Colossians 3:15 says:

“Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful.” – Colossians 3:15

If the word let is there, that means you have to choose it. So we have the ability to make the conscious decision to allow the peace of Christ to rule in our heart, to be the thing we submit to. So if we are not submitting to the peace of Christ, what is ruling us? What what are we bowing down to? What are we submitting to?

Probably fear, anger, greed, selfish desires, anger, etc. Then one verse later, my favorite verse Colossians 3:16 says:

“Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts.” – Colossians 3:16

What’s dwelling in you richly today? The answer would be words, but which words? We have to make a choice to allow the word of quiet of Christ to dwell in us richly and that is what has the steering wheel. Whatever is dwelling in us richly is the thing that drives our behavior. Our thoughts are words and so my encouragement to you today is to put down your phone and instead of doom-scrolling, try scripture-scrolling.