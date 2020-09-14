Work Is Important, But It’s Not Who We Are

“If our identity is in our work rather than in Christ, success will go to our heads and failure will go to our hearts.” – Tim Keller

I know, personally, what it is to be on both sides of this quote. I’ve had jobs that puffed me up with pride and I’ve experienced mess ups at work that made me believe I was a failure. Both sides were an effect of misplaced identity because more of my identity was in what I did rather than who I belonged to. Can you relate?

So what does it look like if we transferred that identity from our work to our creator?

Well, it’s like it says in Ephesians 2:10, ” For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.” God has enabled us to do work, not for our own glory, but to work for his kingdom. And like it says in 1 Peter 2:9, “you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God’s special possession, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light.”

Hope this helps you make it through this work week a little bit easier!