One person dies by suicide every 40 seconds.
It’s also the second leading cause of death among 15–29-year-olds!*
Today on the World Suicide Prevention Day, let’s be in prayer for those around us struggling with doubt, despair, shame, hurt, pain and would consider suicide!
If you need to talk to someone, here is the number for the The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a network that provides free and confidential support to people in crisis 24/7.
You can call the lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or you can contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.
*World Health Organization