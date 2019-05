A year ago January, my husband quit drinking. The doctor told him that he would die if he did not quit drinking immediately. He has been alcohol free since. He has been awesome and so cheerful. He does not go to church with me and he seems to not be as happy the last few weeks. I’m worried that he is going to decide it hasn’t been worth it and go back to the way he was. I pray that he will never drink alcohol again and he will want to grow with me and with God as the leader of the house.