Sometimes we call on Jesus and he answers through a neighbor like this:

“I heard my mother ask the neighbors for salt. But I knew we already had salt at home. I asked her why are you asking them for something we already have? She replied: – Because our neighbors don’t have much money and they often need things and they ask us. So, from time to time I also ask them for something small and economical, that way they feel that we need them too. That way they will feel comfortable coming over to ask for something they need and not feel like a burden, which they’re not. The Lord tells us Give, and it will be given to you. Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure you use it will be measured back to you.”

Would you be my neighbor?