It may feel a little bit selfish asking other people, “Will you pray for me?” But I know I encourage it and love to pray with people. So at this moment, I’m going to get over how I’m feeling and ask would you pray for me? Last night, I woke up with some really bad back pain and I’m not really sure of the cause. As well, this probably couldn’t come at a worse time considering my husband and I are moving this weekend into our new home. So excited, but I’m asking God for healing and rest.

