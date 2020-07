It may feel a little bit selfish asking other people, “Will you pray for me?” But I know I encourage it and love to pray with people. So at this moment, I’m going to get over how I’m feeling and ask would you pray for me? Last night, I woke up with some really bad back pain and I’m not really sure of the cause. As well, this probably couldn’t come at a worse time considering my husband and I are moving this weekend into our new home. So excited, but I’m asking¬†God for healing and rest.

Know the door is always open for you and the prayer requests you may have. There’s a place for you over at the KCBI Prayer Center¬†where you can leave your prayer requests and pray for others in our KCBI family!