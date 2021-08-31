You Are Going To Be Alright

You may not feel alright right now, and you know what? That’s okay.

Back in 2015, I had a couple of personal losses back to back: my husband passed away in January and then a couple months later, I lost my dad. As you can imagine there were some really low moments in the following months. Moments of just clinging on as time continued to pass. But now looking back on the other side of those moments, I can see clearly where God tenderly carried me through. He showed strength when I couldn’t and protected me when I could see his presence in that moment. I am alright and you will be, too.