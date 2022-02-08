You Are Irreplaceable At Home

It might be hard for some of us to realize that we are all replaceable at our jobs. That’s not saying that we aren’t valued or good at what we do, but rather this represents a mindset based in proper priorities. When work gets in the way of being there for our spouses as well as our kids, we know this begins to get toxic quick.

As someone who grew up without a Father, there are devastating effects on your kids when they don’t have you in their lives. Not to mention as well, tragic changes in your marriage.

Work is definitely important, I’m by no means denying that reality. Just not more important than your family. A good question to reflect on today as we take inventory of our priorities is what does our schedule reveal about what’s important to us? In the same way that every dollar we spend reveals our priorities, our schedule follows that same pattern.