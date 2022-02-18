In one sense, God’s will involves things that He commands His followers to do to live a life worthy of their calling (Ephesians 4:1) On the other hand, the other meaning of God’s will in the Bible had to do with His sovereign control over all things.

The reality of this will is that it cannot be broken. It always comes to pass. Daniel 4:35 even reminds us of this characteristic when he wrote: “He does according to his will among the host of heaven and among the inhabitants of the earth; and none can stay his hand or say to him, ‘What have you done?’”.

While we obey what God has revealed to us in His Word, we can also trust in God’s good providence—that as His plan unfolds, He is working all things together for the good of those who love him (Rom. 8:28). Whatever our days may hold, we can trust that the specifics are designed by a loving God for the good of our souls.

Often, we can get so caught up in the specifics of what we think God wants for our life that we forget His main desire for us while we’re here: our sanctification (1 Thessalonians 4:3). You can feel free knowing that whatever you do in this life, you are never outside of God’s control or sight. God is the God of all possible outcomes.