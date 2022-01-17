You Are Not Alone In Your Hurt

If you’re hurting today, I hope you’ll find encouragement and be uplifted by this truth-filled quote from Joni Eareckson Tada
“You don’t have to be alone in your hurt! Comfort is yours. Joy is an option. And it’s all been made possible by your Savior. He went without comfort so you might have it. He postponed joy so you might share in it. He willingly chose isolation so you might never be alone in your hurt and sorrow.”
Friend, God may not take away your hurt right away. But you can be assured that there he will be right there with you each step of the way.
-Sonny