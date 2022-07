Some people could really use an attitude adjustment, and when I say some people, I mean me.

I remember back to a conversation I had with a friend and they were so kind to listen to me vent. When I finished, they just looked at me with a smile and said, “I love you Sonny, but that’s what I’d call some Stinkin’ Thinkin’.”

If left unchecked, your thoughts become words, words become actions, actions become habits, and habits become your character. And that’s not you.