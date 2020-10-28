You Are Where You Are On Purpose

I have been listening to the Bible on my way to work lately because I’m in a season right now where reading the Bible is tough. Due to my Greek class that I’m taking at Dallas Theological Seminary, my time has been very limited. However, I’ve been listening to the book of Acts and I truly can’t get enough of this book.

There’s this scene in Acts Chapter 17 when Paul is speaking to a great crowd and this is his sermon on Mars Hill. This is what he tells the people:

“From one man he made all the nations, that they should inhabit the whole earth; and he marked out their appointed times in history and the boundaries of their lands.” – Acts 17:26

God did this so they would seek Him, reach out for him, and find him, though He is not far from any one of us. So we run into a problem in the Bible, especially in what are called narrative passages like this. This is a narrative, which means it’s a story. It’s telling you something. We run into problems when we take a little line from that and slap it on our circumstances. What you do instead is you say, “is there a timeless spiritual principle here? Is there something that’s true all the time that I can take from this passage and apply it to my life?”

Here’s the spiritual principle. God has appointed you to live where you live, work where you work, and shop where you shop. You are in your neighborhood on your street, in apartment 3C for a reason. God has given you a circle of influence and He has empowered you to impact your circle of influence.

So today, I want to encourage you, but I also kind of want to challenge you. What can you do to make your corner brighter? Don’t worry about that other person’s corner. What can you do today to make your corner brighter? How can you share the love of Christ today? Who can you comfort today? Whose Facebook page can you stop by today and leave a smile? I think you’ll find that as you reach out to others, God will fill you up.