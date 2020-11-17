You Can Get Paid $10,000 To Move & Work In The Ozarks!

Get paid to live and work in the Ozarks!

The Northwest Arkansas Council is shelling out more than $1 million in the next six months to attract top talent to the charming small towns within the Ozark mountains — and remote workers will get $10,000 to make the move, plus a bike to navigate the hilly terrain. The council is calling on recent grads, families, career-changers and entrepreneurs looking for “a unique opportunity to create balance for those eager to move from congested and expensive larger cities and suburbs,” according to its website.

Northwest Arkansas, home to three Fortune 500 companies’ headquarters – Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt – is looking to recruit residents with STEM jobs (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) in particular, though it’s not a must. In the new normal of the coronavirus, those lucky enough to still have a job and have remote capabilities are primarily working from home. And that is likely to continue with more COVID-19 cases spiking across the country. Now, more Americans are considering relocating for more affordable rents, cost of living and bigger spaces.

The Ozarks have been a hot spot in recent years, seeing a boost in tourism spurred by the hit Netflix crime drama with the same name.

If you’d like to read the full article about this from Fox 4 DFW, you can click here! If you’d like to learn more about how you can get paid to move to the Ozarks, click here!