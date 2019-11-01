You Can Get Paid Over $3,000 To Get The Flu On Purpose

You could get paid $3,310 to participate in a Saint Louis University flu study. The catch, you will be infected with the influenza virus and quarantined for at least 10 days under controlled conditions at Saint Louis University.

Volunteers will receive a nasal spray containing a strain of seasonal influenza virus. The study builds on recent work by scientists in the NIAID Laboratory of Infectious Diseases to develop a model of influenza disease.

To participate, you have to be healthy and between 18 and 49 years old. They are looking for up to 80 people for the study. For more information call 314-977-6333 or visit vaccine.slu.edu.