You Can Now Have Comfort Food & Comfort Words Delivered Straight To Your Door

October 2, 2020

One pizzeria in Brooklyn, NY is offering a special add-on when you order a pizza from them. Not an extra topping or side of ranch, but words of encouragement for $1.

This reminds me of the beginning of the pandemic when I called a couple of BBQ joints in the DFW who were offing toilet paper as a menu item due to the shortage in stores (remember when that was a thing?

Don’t get me wrong I’m a huge fan of encouraging words, but I feel like at a certain level it kind of diminishes the sentiment when I have to pay for it and I found out everyone gets the same encouragement from the delivery driver, “Everything’s gonna be okay and you’re doing the best you can.” But, if you live in the Brooklyn area like my sister, it may just worth the dollar to see how well they deliver, the pizza and the encouragement.

