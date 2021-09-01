You got hammered at the bar on Saturday but came to church on Sunday. You can sit with me, you’re right where you need to be.

You’re a drug addict but came to church on Sunday. You can sit with me, you’re right where you need to be.

You’re divorced and the last church you attended condemned you for it. You can sit with me, you’re right where you need to be.

You’ve been unfaithful to your spouse but came to church on Sunday. You can sit with me, you’re right where you need to be.

Here’s the thing, people don’t come to church on Sunday for us to sit in and quietly judge them.

People come to church because in their deepest, darkest, most painful moments they heard about a man named Jesus that could save their soul and they’d like to know Him.

Romans 3:23-24 says:

“For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and all are justified freely by his grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus.”

There isn’t a person in this world too bad, too broken, too mean, or too damaged for Jesus to save. And He does!

God tends to use messy, broken failures, because that’s all he has to work with. So, remember today, when you think you’re ready to give up hope in you, God has not.