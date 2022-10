Happy Monday, friend! I hope it was a great weekend for you. On my way into work today I felt like I needed to tell you this:

God sees you and knows you. He’s been with you long before you ever knew him. He’s been with you in your proudest moments and the moments you aren’t proud of, and guess what? He still loves you. I think part of our issue with not fully surrendering our lives to Jesus is because we really don’t know if we can trust him, but you can.

You can trust Him with this.