How full is your cup right now? Have you been telling yourself that you’re just fine, because you’re used to (or even addicted to) being busy, productive and perpetually on the edge of exhaustion?

We spend so much time caring for other people that it’s easy to forget that we need to rest as well. When we try to pour out of an empty cup for too long, we’ll find burnout. Truly, we cannot be who God is calling us to be unless we are resting ourselves.

The Bible says in Matthew 11:28-30:

“Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” – Matthew 11:28-30

Even in the life of Jesus, we see that He took the time to remove Himself from the crowds and His disciples to be alone with the Lord and to pray (Luke 5:16).

God tells us to come to Him, just as we are. We don’t have to be perfect, or feel like we have it all together. If you are tired, if you are worn out, if you feel burned out, let Jesus be your rest. It’s okay to take a moment and just hit pause.

Start today and begin to cultivate the habit of checking how full your cup really is. You might be surprised by how low your reserves have gotten. It’s far better to realize and remedy this now rather than later.

In order for us to really love our neighbor as ourselves (Mark 12:31), we first have to in fact, love ourselves. This involves making sure that our needs are met. Don’t be ashamed of taking care of yourself. After all, you can’t pour from an empty cup.