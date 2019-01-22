You Could Win This $1.7 Million Mansion With $25 & A Compelling Essay!

A picture is worth a thousand words, but your words could get you a million-dollar mansion.

That’s what one woman is hoping for as she tries to sell her Alberta, Canada, home. Alla Wagner initially put her house on the market for $1.7 million, but earlier this month she decided on a rather unconventional way for buyers to purchase the property: a writing contest.

Those interested in the house, which boasts 3,853-square-feet of space and scenic mountain views, must pay a $25 entry fee and submit a one-page essay “about [themselves] and why [they] should win this contest.” It can be no longer than 350 words.

Wagner will then choose the most compelling stories to advance to the semi-final round. From there, 500 finalists will be chosen and their letters will be reviewed by an independent panel of judges, who will determine the winner and announce the new homeowner.

Five percent of the net profit will also be donated to a women’s shelter in Calgary, according to CTV News.

“Just that one family that will end up in this home, in this house, and make it into a home for themselves and be happy here, as happy as I have been – I know that it’s going to be a beautiful story in the end,” Wagner told the news station.

The contest will run between three and six months. The house is also still available to purchase for $1.7 million.

Located at 12 Millarville Landing, the home is described as an “exquisite country mansion designed in the Georgian Country Style.” There are three bedrooms and 3.2 total baths.

“Panoramic, west mountain view and fronting onto very large, open pond on a one-acre lot,” according to the listing. “Come and enjoy the old world charm and elegance of this one of a kind, completely custom and handcrafted home.”

Essays can be submitted online here or via mail. If you’d like to see the official listing of the home with pictures of interior and exterior, click here!

