You Could Work Remotely In Barbados For The Next Year!

If you can work from anywhere, would you stay where you are? As much of the world has taken to working remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many employees are no longer tied to where their offices are. Barbados is banking on the idea that many people will choose a tropical paradise over their current circumstances.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said last week that the Caribbean country was planning to introduce a “12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp” that would allow visitors to stay for up to a year and work remotely.

