You Don’t Have To Be A Cowboys Fan To Sympathize With Dak Prescott

(Photo by Tom Fox/Staff Photographer/Dallas Morning News)

Lauree hasn’t hidden the fact that she isn’t a fan of the Dallas Cowboys but that doesn’t mean she can’t sympathize with Quarterback Dak Prescott.

During the Cowboys game yesterday against the New York Giants, Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome leg injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the season. As he was being carted off the field, you could see the emotions on his face of sadness, disappointment, anger. Though none of us know what it’s like to be a professional quarterback, I bet we all know what it is to experience those same emotions. I bet we can identify with the disappointment of wanting something so bad and then we have the door slammed shut on us.

But here’s the beautiful truth: At that moment, we have a choice to trust God. The choice to trust that even in the moment where we feel like we got shut out, that God is in control and has a plan for down the road.

Good news, Dak was taken to a local hospital and the surgery to repair his injury was a success. We pray for Dak’s healing and that we are reminded of God’s goodness no matter what our circumstances may be.