You Don’t Have To Fear Change

I’ve been praying and thinking a lot about change lately. Maybe it’s just the fact that temperatures are finally getting cooler (Praise the Lord!) or it’s that Fall seems to have come out of nowhere. It’s good change don’t get me wrong but either way, I’ve just been hit again with the reality that change is here, whether I feel ready for it or not.

I wonder if you’ve been wrestling with change in your life as well. Scripture tells us change is something we don’t need to fear.

Solomon said in Ecclesiastes 3 that there is a time for every purpose under heaven. He then makes a list of the types of transitions we experience in life: a time to gain and a time to lose, a time to keep and a time to throw away, etc. Why has God made our lives so that change is such a constant and inevitable factor? When we consider the greatest stories ever told, we see that they have movement and change, victory and defeat, love and loss, ups and downs, laughter and sadness. The protagonists of these stories learn and grow and become who they are supposed to be as a result of the transitions they experience.

The same is true for us. God is using the change in our lives to mold us into the people He wants us to be. He is making us more like Jesus.