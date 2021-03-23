Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

You Don’t Have To Fear The Storm

By March 23, 2021 No Comments

Springtime brings some crazy weather to the Metroplex and last night was just another example of that. Rain, lightning, heavy winds, hail. But we’re here to let you know that you don’t have to fear the storms in your life, literal or hypothetical.

It says in Isaiah 41:10, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

No matter what storm you may be facing, you can take heart knowing God has you covered and will provide you peace through his promise!

