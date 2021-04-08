Here’s the truth: you don’t have to fight your critics.

God created you for a very specific purpose and an important assignment and there will surely be naysayers along your path. I hope you’ll take encouragement from a character in scripture named Nehemiah.

Nehemiah wasn’t a priest or a pastor, he was a business man. Israel has been taken captive by the Babylonians and had been in exile for 70 years before they we’re let go. Jerusalem, though, was destroyed and defenseless and Nehemiah had decided he was going to rebuild his city and started with a wall to protect it. Nehemiah’s opposition was instantaneous as Israel’s enemies didn’t want to see the city rebuilt and did all sorts of things to stop him. Nehemiah responded with the same message of perseverance 4 different times to those that wanted to stop his progress.

The moral of this story is that with every opportunity comes opposition, but that doesn’t mean you have to fight your critics at every turn. Keep your eyes fixed on God and his great plan for you.