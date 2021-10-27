So many people think that Christianity is about doing enough good things to outweigh the bad ones, and that as long as you’ve done enough good, you’ll go to heaven when you die. Plenty of (false) religions believe that, but Christianity isn’t one of them.

No matter how hard you try and how many good things you do, you can’t measure up to God’s standard of perfect righteousness. You might be able to control some kinds of behavior, but there’s always going to be something broken on the inside, at the heart level, where only God can touch.

The solution to the broken world begins, continues and ends with nothing but faith in Jesus. “Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved” (Acts 4:12). You can’t fix the flesh. You can’t fix yourself. It’s God’s job to subdue your sinful flesh and empower you to live and thrive in the life of the Spirit.

As you learn to walk in the Spirit, you’ll understand Paul’s statement in 2 Corinthians 5:21 when he says: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has passed away, and see, the new has come!”

You don’t need self-help, you need a Savior.