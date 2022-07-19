Caryn & Jeremy in the Morning

You Don’t Need To Be The Perfect Christian

By July 19, 2022 No Comments

Recently, Caryn & Jeremy were at a funeral and what was said of their friend was that they never read the Bible or prayed to try to be the perfect Christian, but so they could grow closer to God. That reminded Caryn of this verse:

“Come near to God and he will come near to you.” – James 4:8a

It really makes us stop and ask ourselves about our motives. Are we trying to be the perfect Christian or are we trying to grow closer to God in relationship? God doesn’t want us to try and be perfect Christians. God wants us to grow our relationship with Him and give our heart to Him.

