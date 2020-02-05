You Have 86,400 Of These A Day, Don’t Waste Them

Rebecca recently saw this meme on Facebook the other day and it is just absolutely powerful. Here is what it said:

Isn’t that amazing? In a world that wants us to be outraged and constantly have something to complain about, what if we decided to keep a heavenly perspective on the life that God has given us?

“Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” – 1 Thessalonians 5:18

“Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear.” – Ephesians 4:29

“Do all things without grumbling or questioning, that you may be blameless and innocent, children of God without blemish in the midst of a crooked and twisted generation, among whom you shine as lights in the world, holding fast to the word of life, so that in the day of Christ I may be proud that I did not run in vain or labor in vain.” – Philippians 2:14-16

“Do not grumble against one another, brothers, so that you may not be judged; behold, the Judge is standing at the door.” – James 5:9