You Have No Reason To Fear The Coronavirus

I have stopped myself no less than five times from going on Amazon.com and ordering soap and hand sanitizer. I’ll be honest with you, it’s not because I need it, it’s because I’m afraid of what the coronavirus is doing around the world.

I think if we’re being honest, it has all of us reeling at some point or another. If you watch the news, you’ve been watching the coronavirus spread and panic rise and as I was thinking about this and praying about it this morning, I remembered the story of Job. If you look at Job 38:1, it says this, “Then the Lord spoke to Job out of the storm.“ When trials come, we tend to equate the presence of pain or fear with the absence of God, but nothing could be further from the truth. I’m asking the Lord what he wants me to hear in the middle of this storm and the sentence that keeps interrupting my thoughts is this: “His Word is still true.” That’s it. His Word is still true.

You see, his promises don’t require a good report from the CDC and the strongest of storms do not nullify His provision. Psalm 139:5 says, “You hem me in behind and before, and you lay your hand upon me.” Is His hand removed because Kroger is out of hand sanitizer? Is His arm too short to pull us out of murky waters? God’s word reminds us that he perceives us and follows us. He passes through every moment before we get there and He deposits sufficient grace for every trial. Even the really bad ones, the horrific ones, and even the ones that caused us to groan inwardly and more outwardly as we cry out for relief. But remember this, His Word is still true.

You know the Bible boldly and audaciously commands us not to fear not once, not twice, but over 365 times. “Do not fear”, “fear not”, and “do not be afraid” appear all throughout the Old & New Testament and for good reason. Philippians 4:6-7 says, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

The last time I checked, anything includes everything, “but in everything by prayer and petition with thanksgiving, present your requests to God and the peace of God which transcends all understanding” including all viruses, all tornadoes, floods, explosions, power outages, soap shortages, and everything else that life can throw us will guard our hearts and our minds in Christ Jesus. His Word is still true. He is still speaking order out of chaos. He is still:

Comforter

Counselor

Helper

Healer

Storm Stopper

Water Walker

Waymaker

Pain Taker,

Sight Giver

Crowd Feeder

Thought Leader

Ear Opener

Sin Forgiver

Blessed Redeemer

Giant Killer

Mountain Mover

Shame Eraser

Death Slayer

Inheritance Sharer

He is still the Lord of Lords and the King of Kings and His word is still true. The coronavirus is nothing in the face of God.