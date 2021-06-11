You Know You Live In Texas When These Things Are True

Texas is definitely a unique state, and that’s the way we like. If you’re from here and you’re a native Texan, you’ve certainly come to know that once you leave Texas, you find out things are VERY different elsewhere. When it comes to comedian Jeff Foxworthy, he has some funny words on folks from Texas and what things only Texans will understand from living here.

If someone in a Lowe’s store offers you assistance and they don’t work there, you may live in Texas.

If you’ve worn shorts and a parka at the same time, you may live in Texas.

If you’ve had a lengthy telephone conversation with someone who dialed a wrong number, you may live in Texas.

If ‘vacation’ means going anywhere south of Dallas for the weekend, you may live in Texas.

If you measure distance in hours, you may live in Texas.

If you install security lights on your house and garage, but leave both unlocked, you may live in Texas.

If you carry jumper cables in your car and your wife knows how to use them, you may live in Texas.

If the speed limit on the highway is 55 mph –you’re going 80 and everybody’s passing you, you may live in Texas.

If you find 60 degrees ‘a little chilly,’ you may live in Texas.

If you actually understand these jokes, and share them with all your Texas friends, you definitely live in Texas!