You Not The Only One!

In the passed 3 years i dealt with a great deal of depression. 1 have survived through 9 suicide attempts most of them overdoses.and also experienced a addiction to cutting also i had a eating disorder.i’ve been to two mental hospitals I actually was in the mental hospital during the pandemic .my step-mom left and divorced my biologically Dad.my parents split when i was 5 or so.i am 15 years old ian going to be freshmen or 9th grader this year 2020-2021.but today i’m celebrating 3 months of being clean from cutting!God has truly blessed my life