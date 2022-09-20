You Were God’s Plan All Along

Recently, I was talking a TV show about family history and one of the men on the show had learned that one of his ancestor had sailed to America. However, to his surprise, he found out that the very next year that ship sank. The man responded to the news saying: “Well, it’s just a random piece of luck that I’m here at all.”

To me, this is such a sad response because you are never here by some random piece of luck. Nobody is ever a mistake. Jeremiah 1:5 says:

“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.” – Jeremiah 1:5

Psalm 139:16 also says:

“Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.” – Psalm 139:16

All throughout Scripture, God reminds us that we were His plan all along. You are not a mistake. You were made and you are here on purpose.