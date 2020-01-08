Your Biggest Problem Is Your Thirst

I have found myself feeling rather “blah” this year. Not bad, just blah. Perhaps it’s because this was the first Christmas without my grandmother. 2019 was a year of massive change, so maybe that has something to do with it. But as I meditated on Psalm 42 this morning, I realized that my issue goes far deeper than that. The psalmist wrote, “As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, O God. My soul thirsts for God, for the living God. When can I go and meet with God?

The truth of the matter is this: Regardless of what we find under the tree tomorrow morning, the majority of us will go to bed tomorrow night with varying degrees of disappointment. Why? Because we live in a perpetually thirsty state. We were created thirsty. The first thing a mother does after her baby’s birth is to nurse him or her. The first thing we want in the morning is a drink of water.

God created us with a thirst that nothing on earth can quench. The best the world has to offer (power, money, sex, and fame) is little more than a coke. A coke tastes good. It has caffeine, so you get a little pick-me-up, but it doesn’t satisfy your thirst. It can’t. It wasn’t created to. It can only make you thirstier than you were before.

All of our longings are summarized in the psalmist’s words–our souls pant for God. Deeply embedded in our DNA are echoes of Eden, faint whispers of paradise ever just out of reach. That’s what’s wrong with us. Our souls long to sit in the presence of the Living God, drinking deeply from the Living Water. We experience this in part when we give our lives to Christ. We will know this in full when he comes again in glory to judge the living and the dead and to usher us into his Kingdom.

Now we live in the light of the resurrection and the hope of ever-increasing joy at our Savior’s side. I know this. I teach this. I preach this. And still, I feel blah.



So why am I posting this?

I’m not sure. Probably because I preach what I need to hear.



But if you find yourself feeling a little blah today and a little let down tomorrow, it’s because your merciful God created you perpetually thirsty in order to draw you to himself. He loves you that much.



My prayer for you today is that you would know the wonder of his love and drink deeply from his well.