Have you ever noticed that children love to hide? Maybe we started this behavior with the game of peekaboo or something but I’m pretty sure they feel encouraged to do that sometimes. But here’s the thing, this is normal behavior.

At nine months, they love to sit in boxes. At 12 months, they love to shimmy through tubes (you know, those tent tubes that you can buy for your kids). Hide and seek is a favorite game of many kids, but this obviously is not the case if you’re claustrophobic. But for children, there is something about being in a small, cozy space that makes them feel safe. I also find it interesting that in Scripture, the word refuge is used eight times. Most of those are in the Psalms and a refuge can also be a hiding place. You and I according to the Apostle Paul, are to live lives hidden in Christ.

So what does that mean? It means that no matter what is going on in the world, you can be sure that you’re safe and secure in Christ. Because what we are living in right now, it’s not that it’s not real because it definitely is. It’s just that there’s a true, better and bigger reality. Paul wrote,

“Therefore if you have been raised up with Christ, keep seeking the things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your mind on the things above, not on the things that are on earth.” – Colossians 3:1-2

Your life is now hidden with Christ in God. You are in that secure space. I don’t know what it looks like for you but for me, it looks like when I find a quiet place and just sit and read His word and let him talk to me. For no matter what’s going on around you right now, your true and better reality is that your life is hidden in Christ.