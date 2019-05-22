Your Longing Is There For A Reason

It’s a feeling that we all have because it comes from the same place.

We all long for fulfillment, to know why we’re here, and to fill that empty part of our lives with something. The problem is that we try to fill that hold with money, drugs, relationships, etc.

However, what if we said that the longing feeling that you have is there for a reason? 2019 HeartStrong Faith Speaker, Sheila Walsh joins the show this morning to share her thoughts on the matter as well as some personal experiences that she’s had during her life.

If you’d like to get Sheila’s book, “It’s Okay Not To Be Okay” as well as find other resources, click here!

