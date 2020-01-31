One of my little hobbies is that I skim Pinterest or Instagram and I look for Bible quotes or inspirational quotes to microblog about on my social media accounts. Recently, I found something that is just really speaking to me:

“Your mind will always feast whatever you feed it. Feed it hope. Feed it God’s truth and promises. Feed it things that uplift, encourage, inspire, and bring peace.”

Another way to put that is you become what you behold and that is straight from the Bible. What that means is that you start to imitate whatever it is you’re paying the most attention to and whatever you are giving your thoughts over to because your thoughts are actually under your control. They are under your dominion and you can say to yourself, “I will not allow my mind to go down that path” and then you can feed it something else.

For me, the only thing that has ever been able to give me a measure of peace or freedom in this capacity because I am an over-thinker is to read Scripture. If you look at 2 Corinthians 3:18, it says:

“And we all, who with unveiled faces contemplate the Lord’s glory, are being transformed into his image with ever-increasing glory, which comes from the Lord, who is the Spirit.”

Think about the word contemplate which means to ponder deeply and begin to think about the Lord’s glory, meditate on the Lord’s glory, rehearse the Lord’s glory in our mind, and practice the notion that God is glorious. We are being transformed into his image with ever-increasing glory which comes from the Lord whose spirit that good. That’s good stuff!

So if you are anything like me today and you find yourself fighting racing thoughts and imagining scenarios or rehashing things that happened in your past, you have a choice. Your mind will feast on whatever you feed it, feed it the good stuff.