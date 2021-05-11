Praise Wall

Your Not The Only One!

By May 11, 2021 No Comments

My name is Alina, and I’m 16 years old. I am a Christian. The past 3 years have been mentally hard for me. I have cut in the past and attempted suicide multiple times. I have been diagnosed with serve depression and anxiety. In addition, I’ve been to 3 mental hospitals in the past 3 years. I have survived a stroke and a brain hemorrhage. If you don’t know what a brain hemorrhage is, it’s a type of stroke. It’s caused by an artery in the brain that bursts causing localized bleeding in the surrounding tissues. Furthermore, I should be paralyzed, not able to talk or really do anything on my own. It’s a miracle I am alive today. I am doing a lot better, every day is a challenge. I will get through it and so will you. God has put you on this earth for a reason. If you are having doubts about any of the things I’ve been through, just know you are not alone! The best advice I will give you is to pray every day. God will listen. It won’t always be right away, but will be the perfect timing.

You May Also Like

Praise Wall

Prayer request for my son

KCBI FM
KCBI FMMay 1, 2021
Praise Wall

Shield

KCBI FM
KCBI FMApril 29, 2021
Praise Wall

Praying for my daughter Christine

KCBI FM
KCBI FMApril 28, 2021
X