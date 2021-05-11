Your Not The Only One!

My name is Alina, and I’m 16 years old. I am a Christian. The past 3 years have been mentally hard for me. I have cut in the past and attempted suicide multiple times. I have been diagnosed with serve depression and anxiety. In addition, I’ve been to 3 mental hospitals in the past 3 years. I have survived a stroke and a brain hemorrhage. If you don’t know what a brain hemorrhage is, it’s a type of stroke. It’s caused by an artery in the brain that bursts causing localized bleeding in the surrounding tissues. Furthermore, I should be paralyzed, not able to talk or really do anything on my own. It’s a miracle I am alive today. I am doing a lot better, every day is a challenge. I will get through it and so will you. God has put you on this earth for a reason. If you are having doubts about any of the things I’ve been through, just know you are not alone! The best advice I will give you is to pray every day. God will listen. It won’t always be right away, but will be the perfect timing.