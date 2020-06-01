Your Phone Is Not What’s Real

We’ve seen a lot of images on our screens these past few days. Some disturbing, some that challenge our biases and some that confirm them. And these can cause us to feel anger, sadness, frustration, or all of the above.

But let’s guard our hearts in this digital age.

We were made for human connection, and when we see the world unfold mostly through our social media feeds on our phones, we can get real cynical, real fast.

Only seeing images on a screen can cause us to lose sight for the glory of God on one another.

A prayer I’ve found helpful is, “God help me see ______ as you see them.”

Amen.