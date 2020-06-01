Your Value Is Fixed In God

Have you noticed how low gas prices are at the moment? This week, I got gas for $1.16 for my car and filled it up for less than $15. Normally, I’d be thrilled by the savings but I actually was more curious than anything about how gas prices were determined since I’d never looked into it before.

It turns out that it’s actually pretty simple economics considering that the price of a gallon of gas, for the most part, is determined by supply and demand. Like a lot of things, the more it is needed or wanted, the higher the price. The less needed or used, the lower the price. So it makes sense that if people are working from home and practicing self-quarantine that prices for gas would hit an all-time low.

But more importantly, this thought had me really pondering how God’s economy works. You see, our economy works on a supply and demand model but God’s economy doesn’t function at all like that. Your value and worth are determined solely by God and it is fixed on what He has already done. Not what you do, how well you do it, what you’ve done before, not how many times you mess up, how someone feels about you, or even how you feel about yourself. Your value is fixed and if you look in the financial world, that term refers to a rate or price that never changes despite the circumstances.

God says in Isaiah 43:

“Since you are precious and honored in my sight, and because I love you, I will give people in exchange for you, nations in exchange for your life. Do not be afraid, for I am with you; I will bring your children from the east and gather you from the west.” – Isaiah 43:4-5

That’s not the only passage as there are literally hundreds upon hundreds of verses that display God’s incredible love for us (John 3:16) and how much he treasures us.

Zephaniah 3:17 says:

“The Lord your God is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves. He will take great delight in you; in his love he will no longer rebuke you, but will rejoice over you with singing.” – Zephaniah 3:17

He rejoices over you with singing. Did you hear that? You are precious and honored in his sight and nothing can separate you from God’s love. (Romans 8:38) Jesus even mentions in his Sermon on the Mount how much he cares for you in comparison to other things:

“That is why I tell you not to worry about everyday life—whether you have enough food and drink, or enough clothes to wear. Isn’t life more than food, and your body more than clothing? Look at the birds. They don’t plant or harvest or store food in barns, for your heavenly Father feeds them. And aren’t you far more valuable to him than they are?” – Matthew 6:25-26

Nothing can change how much you’re worth because there is nothing you can do to make God love you any more or any less. Your value and worth is fixed and that doesn’t change based off of any circumstance, and He says that you are His treasure. (Deuteronomy 7:6)