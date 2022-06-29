This isn’t easy for me to talk about.

But I need to know I’m not alone. That’s the whole point in talking about it.

For a long time, and in particular, this very week I’m having these bouts of deep generalized anxiety.

I genuinely do not know what’s triggering it. I could not tell you what is happening, why this is being brought on, but what’s going on in me right now is 24/7 (at least when I’m not asleep) I have this feeling like I’m about to go on a stage before 5000 people and give a big speech.

That butterflies in your stomach feeling.

And it’s constant.

And no, I don’t know the cause. There are probably 100 different causes, but there’s not any particular stressor right now going on that I can name.

It’s embarrassing to talk about. Not because I think I’m immune, but because some listen to somebody like me on the radio and they think, well, you’ve got to have it together a little more than the average person to do that.

Maybe that’s true. But I don’t.

So, for anybody else who’s dealing with this, I guess I just want to get it out in the open. And if it’s a struggle for you, encourage you that you’re NOT the only one. And you’re not a less spiritual person because of this.

I’m going through so vividly right now. I couldn’t NOT talk about it.

That’s all I wanted to say.

You’re not alone.

We’re not alone.