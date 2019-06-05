You’ve Got A Friend: I Lost A Dog & I Can’t Get Over It

Dear Jeff and Rebecca,

Six weeks ago, I lost my dog. My dog was 16-years-old, which is a long life for a canine. This dog was family to me, getting me through my divorce and my kids going off to college. I know this sounds ridiculous, but I can’t get over it. I can’t sleep and I can’t get through a day without crying. I dread coming home to an empty house.

Do your listeners have any advice?

