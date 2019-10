It seems like we are seeing more and more duets with Country music star Dolly Parton as just about a month ago, we saw the popularity of her collaboration with For King & Country skyrocket on their song, “God Only Knows.”

Now, Christian artist and Grammy-winning artist Zach Williams dropped his latest album, Rescue Story, this past week on Oct. 4th and it includes a little surprise!

The 10-song album includes a duet with Dolly Parton on “There Was Jesus,” which you can listen to below!