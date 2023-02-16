Afternoons with Sonny

3 Truths About God You Can Cling To Today

By February 16, 2023 No Comments

If it hasn’t been a good day for you, I hope you know you’re not alone. Here are 3 simple, yet profound truths that you can cling to today!

God is with you. “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go” – Joshua 1:9

God loves you. “This is how God showed his love among us: He sent his one and only Son into the world that we might live through him. This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins.” – 1 John 4:9-11

God will see you through. He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” – Isaiah 40:29-31

You May Also Like

Afternoons with Sonny

God’s Love For You Is In The Everyday

Sonny Delfyette
Sonny DelfyetteFebruary 15, 2023
Afternoons with Sonny

God Is Love

Sonny Delfyette
Sonny DelfyetteFebruary 14, 2023
Afternoons with Sonny

Thank You For Your Service

Sonny Delfyette
Sonny DelfyetteFebruary 10, 2023
X