5 Things To Remember When You Feel Bad About Yourself

Admit it to yourself – you are not a perfect Christian. No one is perfect, and no one ever will be. You will run into situations where you doubt Christ, where you feel like God isn’t there, or you sin against Him. This is all normal for Christians to go through, and doesn’t make you any less a child of God.

So here are 5 things I want you to remember if you are feeling insecure, down, or bad about the way life is going:

You don’t have to be perfect. Having a bad day is okay. Small steps are also progress. Asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness. People love and appreciate you.

You can rest assured that God loves you no matter what mistakes you make and actually, He uses your mistakes for a greater purpose. God’s grace means that all of your mistakes now serve a greater purpose later, instead of serving shame. God doesn’t need us to be perfect; He just needs us to be willing to serve Him.